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Borsone da training Nike (24 l) - Nero/Nero/Bianco

Materiali riciclati

Nike

Borsone da training (24 l)

39,99 €
Nero/Nero/Bianco
Pink Smoke/Nero/Bianco
Cream II/Nero/Sail
TAGLIA UNICA
Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Ti stai preparando per una rapida sessione di allenamento? Ora prendere le tue cose e andare in palestra è un po' più facile grazie a questo borsone spazioso. L'ampio scomparto principale può contenere gli accessori più grandi come scarpe, vestiti e fasce di resistenza. Una tasca con zip all'interno aiuta a tenere in ordine e a portata di mano i piccoli oggetti come chiavi, gioielli o telefono. Tienilo vicino alla porta per non perderti nemmeno un allenamento.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Bianco
  • Stile: IH7961-010

Nike

39,99 €

Ti stai preparando per una rapida sessione di allenamento? Ora prendere le tue cose e andare in palestra è un po' più facile grazie a questo borsone spazioso. L'ampio scomparto principale può contenere gli accessori più grandi come scarpe, vestiti e fasce di resistenza. Una tasca con zip all'interno aiuta a tenere in ordine e a portata di mano i piccoli oggetti come chiavi, gioielli o telefono. Tienilo vicino alla porta per non perderti nemmeno un allenamento.

Vantaggi

  • Lo scomparto principale con doppie zip offre spazio per riporre gli oggetti più grandi.
  • La tracolla regolabile e i doppi manici permettono di trasportare comodamente il borsone.
  • Le tasche interne sono ideali per riporre gli oggetti più piccoli.

Dettagli prodotto

  • 24 l
  • 51 x 33 x 23 cm circa (Larghezza x Altezza x Profondità)
  • 100% poliestere
  • Pulire solo le parti macchiate
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Bianco
  • Stile: IH7961-010

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Realizzazione

    • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
    • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.

Recensioni (7)

4.9 stelle

  • Perfect Bag for Workouts

    Good stylish kids shoe

    This duffel bag has quickly become my go to bag for post work trips to the gym. At 24L, this bag is the perfect size for a change of clothes and shoes. Plus, the zippered pocket on the outside is a great size to hold my phone and keys. I especially like the sleeve inside the bag that helps separate my clothes from my shoes. The duffel feels like good quality and I have no doubt it will hold up for a couple of years. This bag won’t work if you’re hoping to store multiple outfits, but if you need a quick bag to store your clothes for that quick gym trip after work, you can’t find a better option out there.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great Gym Bag!!

    Natalie

    This is my go-to quick gym bag. I love it due to how roomy and spacious it is. It is just enough to carry everything to the gym, without looking overly packed and stuffed. Truly the perfect sized gym bag. The main interior is even spacious enough to hold my gym shoes, change of clothes, and small water bottle. I like using the zipper pockets in the interior of the bag for my keys, gym card, wallet, and phone. The zipper pocket gives me the ease of knowing my smaller or important items are secured. The adjustable shoulder straps are important in my book. Being petite, I find the need to adjust bag straps to fit my body better as well as supporting the weight of the bag. I highly recommend this duffle for your everyday gym carry. I love it!

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Perfect size bag

    MC

    This is the perfect size gym/sport bag. Love the amount of zippers/compartments inside and outside the bag to keep everything organized when on the go. So far it is holding up well-very functional design.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Borsone da training Nike (24 l)

Nike

39,99 €

Ulteriori informazioni

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