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Borsa tote da palestra Nike (28 l) - Nero/Nero/Bianco

Materiali riciclati

Nike

Borsa tote da palestra (28 l)

39,99 €
Nero/Nero/Bianco
Pink Smoke/Nero/Bianco
Cream II/Nero/Sail
TAGLIA UNICA
Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Qualunque sia la tua routine di allenamento, questa borsa tote è pensata per rimanere al tuo fianco. Numerose tasche profonde trovano posto all'interno della borsa: tasche aperte si alternano ad altre chiuse con una zip, garantendo così ancora più sicurezza. Sul davanti e sul retro c'è una tasca con zip dove riporre piccoli oggetti che vuoi avere rapidamente a disposizione. Questa borsa tote inganna a livello di dimensioni: i lati integrano infatti pannelli in tessuto per regalarti spazio in più quando serve.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Bianco
  • Stile: IH7964-010

Nike

39,99 €

Qualunque sia la tua routine di allenamento, questa borsa tote è pensata per rimanere al tuo fianco. Numerose tasche profonde trovano posto all'interno della borsa: tasche aperte si alternano ad altre chiuse con una zip, garantendo così ancora più sicurezza. Sul davanti e sul retro c'è una tasca con zip dove riporre piccoli oggetti che vuoi avere rapidamente a disposizione. Questa borsa tote inganna a livello di dimensioni: i lati integrano infatti pannelli in tessuto per regalarti spazio in più quando serve.

Vantaggi

  • Le tasche esterne presentano chiusura a pressione su un lato e a strappo sull'altro.
  • Offre due possibilità per il trasporto: tracolla lunga e manici corti.

Dettagli prodotto

  • 40,5 x 33 x 12,5 cm (HxLxP)
  • 100% poliestere
  • Pulire solo le parti macchiate
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Bianco
  • Stile: IH7964-010

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Realizzazione

    • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
    • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.

Recensioni (10)

4.7 stelle

  • Gym Tote

    Savage

    The bag is a excellent for leaving work and transitioning to the gym. It holds up well. I’m able to carry my gym clothes, workout equipment and my work laptop all in one with no worry. This bag has side zippers to expand the sides which makes it great for extra room. Then there’s also a front pocket to carry keys or headphones for easy access.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Roomy Gym tote - ish

    Working PNW millennial

    I really wanted to love this tote - it has multiple pockets on the inside, a zipper both at the top and inside, & a smaller outside pocket for quick stashing keys. Sadly, I used this more to haul my laptop & work supplies around and even then I found the strap length frustrating. I wish it had longer straps - otherwise it just feels like an oversized purse that I can barely fit my gym clothes in & shoes if they're clean. I don't think I'd buy this again.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • GREAT all purpose bag

    RJBurpee

    This gym tote has easily become my favorite all purpose bag. I’ve used it to carry all my stuff into work, to take to the gym, the basketball court, even to the mailbox when I knew I had several packages. The expandable sides makes this an absolute stand out bag. I’ve never had a tote bag that could easily fit a basketball and more items. Once fully packed, it fit my basketball, 40oz water bottle and a hoodie and I still could have put more inside. I love the open pocket on the outside to easily slip my phone and lip balm in and out. The zipper pocket on the inside for safe keeping when I need it as well as the slot pockets inside make for easy organization. The material is super easy to wipe down if you spill or get it dirty from sitting it on the floor. This will become my new personal item carry on for traveling because my purse fits inside along with several other items at the same time. I will be purchasing these as gifts for sure!

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Borsa tote da palestra Nike (28 l)

Nike

39,99 €

Ulteriori informazioni

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