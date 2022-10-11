Ricicla e dona la tua attrezzatura sportiva

Invece di buttarli via, lasciali a noi. Puliremo e doneremo o ricicleremo i tuoi articoli sportivi usati per far sì che continuino a vivere, anche quando non li indossi più.

Lunga vita agli articoli usati

Riciclando e donando ciò che non usi più, sottrarremo materiali alle discariche.

Cosa accettiamo

Scarpe

Accettiamo scarpe sportive di qualsiasi marca e in buone condizioni. Non accettiamo sandali, scarpe eleganti, stivali o scarpe che contengono parti in metallo (come tacchetti o borchie).

Abbigliamento

Accettiamo capi d'abbigliamento sportivo, top o pantaloni, di qualsiasi marca e in buone condizioni. Non accettiamo calze, biancheria intima o capi con parti in metallo come chiusure a pressione, zip o bottoni.

Dove riciclare e donare

Alcuni store Nike selezionati nell'UE accettano donazioni di prodotti usati. Il numero di questi punti vendita è in continua crescita per consentire a tutti di accedere a questa iniziativa di sostenibilità.

Trova un negozio

Francia

Nike Clearance Store Calais

Nike Clearance Store Roubaix

Nike Factory Store Angers

Nike Factory Store Avignon

Nike Factory Store Bayonne

Nike Factory Store Begles

Nike Factory Store Bordeaux

Nike Factory Store Claye Souilly

Nike Factory Store Dijon

Nike Factory Store Gennevilliers

Nike Factory Store Honfleur

Nike Factory Store La Valentine

Nike Factory Store Lille

Nike Factory Store Lyon

Nike Factory Store Lyon Villefontaine

Nike Factory Store Marseille

Nike Factory Store Metz

Nike Factory Store Mulhouse

Nike Factory Store Nice Villeneuve-Loubet

Nike Factory Store Perpignan

Nike Factory Store Provence

Nike Factory Store Renne

Nike Factory Store Romans

Nike Factory Store Roppenheim

Nike Factory Store St Denis

Nike Factory Store Talange

Nike Factory Store Toulon

Nike Factory Store Toulouse

Nike Factory Store Toulouse Fennouillet

Nike Factory Store Tours

Nike Factory Store Troyes

Nike Store La Defense

Nike Store Lille

Nike Store Lyon

Nike Store Lyon Part Dieu

Nike Store Marseille II

Nike Store Nice Polygone Riviera

Nike Store Strasbourg

NikeLab P75

Germania

Nike Store Berlin

Nike Unite Neukoelln

Nike Factory Store Metzingen

Nike Unite Bremen

Nike Berlin B55 Factory Store

Nike Store BERLIN MITTE

Nike Store LEIPZIGER PLATZ

Nike Store HAMBURG

Nike Factory Store Zweibrücken

Nike Factory Store Herzogenaurach

Nike Factory Store Wertheim

Nike Factory Store Ochtrup

Nike Factory Store Wolfsburg

Nike Factory Store Ingolstadt




Nike Factory Store Piding

Nike Factory Store Magdeburg

Nike Factory Store Soltau

Nike Factory Store Neumünster

Nike Factory Store Munich

Nike Factory Store Berlin A10

Nike Factory Store Montabaur

Nike Factory Store Jettingen-Scheppach

Nike Factory Store Radolfzell

Nike Clearance Store Kerpen

Nike Factory Store Leipzig

Nike Clearance Store Rostock

Nike Factory Store Dresden

Olanda

Nike Factory Store Roosendaal

Nike Amsterdam Factory Store

Nike Store AMSTERDAM

Utrecht Clearance Store

Nike Factory Store Roermond

Nike Factory Store Muiden

Nike Factory Store Amsterdam Sugar City

Nike Factory Store Lelystad

Nike Store Utrecht

Italia

Nike Store Milano

Nike Store Porta Nuova

Nike Factory Store Milano Scalo 
Nike Store Milano Loreto

Nike Unite Milano Scalo

Nike Store Milan Carugate

Nike Store Milan Assago

Nike Store Arese

Nike Store ROMA DEL CORSO

Nike Store Torino




Nike Factory Store Brescia

Nike Factory Store Roma

Nike Factory Store Valmontone

Nike Factory Store Rome Da Vinci

Nike Factory Store Torino

Nike Factory Store Brugnato

Polonia

Ursus Nike Factory Store

Poznan Nike Factory Store

Nike Unite Gdansk

Nike Factory Store Krakow

Nike Factory Store Poznan

Nike Factory Store Ursus

Spagna

Nike Unite Parc Valles

Nike Store Paseo De Gracia

Nike Factory Store Barcelona

Nike By Diagonal

Nike Unite Madrid Las Rozas

Nike Factory Store Barcelona Viladecans

Nike Factory Store Barca Parque Montigala

Nike Store Barcelona Maquinista




Nike Factory Store Malaga

Nike Factory Store Getafe

Nike Factory Store Bilbao

Nike Factory Store Madrid SSRR

Nike Factory Store Valencia

Nike Factory Store Parque Oeste

Nike Factory Store Madrid H20

Grecia

Nike Store ERMOU 1 Syntagma

Nike Factory Store Athens

Nike Factory Store Piraeus

Nike Factory Store One Salonica

Belgio

Nike Maasmechelen Factory Store

Nike Factory Store Antwerp

Nike Factory Store Liege

Portogallo

Nike Store LISBOA CHIADO

Austria

NIKE Store VIENNA

Norvegia

Nike Store OSLO KARL JOHANS GATE

Svezia

Nike Factory Store Barkaby

Repubblica Ceca

Nike Factory Store Prague

Move to Zero

Quando vedi questo logo, vedi un piccolo passo nel nostro percorso Move to Zero. Segui il nostro viaggio verso un futuro a zero emissioni di carbonio e zero sprechi, e scopri nuovi modi per proteggere il futuro dello sport insieme.

