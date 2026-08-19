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Women's Dri-FIT Shorts

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+4
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
₪139.90
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
₪189.90
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
₪249.90
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts
₪99.90
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
₪279.90
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
₪299.90
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
₪369.90
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 15cm (approx.) Shorts
₪219.90
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
₪329.90
Nike United Academy
Nike United Academy Women's Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike United Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
₪99.90
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
₪279.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪229.90
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
₪159.90
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Mesh Running Shorts
₪199.90
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
₪329.90
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
₪189.90
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
₪299.90
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
₪329.90
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
₪129.90
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
₪189.90
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
₪329.90
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
₪329.90
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
₪179.90
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Relaxed Shorts
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Relaxed Shorts
₪279.90

Quick-dry shorts for women: stay comfortable when it counts

Work out in comfort, thanks to our quick-dry shorts for women. For maximum breathability, look for shorts with mesh panels in high-heat zones. These help air circulate around your body, keeping you comfortable. Plus, we use lightweight fabric, so nothing weighs you down when it's time to train. The innovative technology in our women's Dri-FIT shorts wicks moisture away from your skin and onto the surface of the fabric. There, it evaporates faster, so you stay cool and dry when the intensity rises.


However you like to move, our women's quick-dry shorts will keep pace. You can lunge, jump and squat with ease when you pick a pair made from our stretchy, form-fitting fabric. We craft every pair so that it flexes in all directions, giving you a natural range of movement. For added support, styles with compressive fabric improve circulation and keep your muscles warm between sets.


Elasticated waistbands provide the perfect fit, and they won't roll or pinch as you move. For added coverage, pick shorts with a high waist or dual layer. Taking to the streets? Styles with slip pockets and zip-up pouches at the back make it easy to keep your essentials close. Look for our iconic Nike Swoosh across the collection, bringing its badge of quality to your workout wardrobe.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's fast-dry shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.