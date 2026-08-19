  1. Basketball
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Women's Basketball Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(6)
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Pullover Hoodie
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Nike
Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
₪329.90
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
₪369.90
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
₪429.90
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
₪399.90
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Fleece Crew
Nike WNBA 30th
Fleece Crew
₪329.90