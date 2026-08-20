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Women's Dri-FIT Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(24)
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
₪299.90
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Long-Sleeve Fleece Tennis Top
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Long-Sleeve Fleece Tennis Top
₪429.90
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
₪249.90
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
₪279.90
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Crew
₪329.90
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
₪369.90
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
₪349.90
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
₪399.90
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
₪579.90
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Pullover Hoodie
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Pullover Hoodie
₪279.90
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
₪399.90
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
₪349.90
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Cropped 1/4-Zip Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Cropped 1/4-Zip Top
₪329.90
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Fleece Crew
Nike WNBA 30th
Fleece Crew
₪329.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
₪599.90
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
₪349.90
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
₪419.90
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
₪579.90
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Crew
28% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
28% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
28% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Tank Top
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Tank Top
29% off
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Polo
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Polo
28% off

Women's Dri-FIT sweatshirts and hoodies: designed for maximum comfort

When the intensity rises, stay cool and fresh in a Nike Dri-FIT women's hoodie from our collection. This clever technology works to wick sweat away from your skin and onto the surface of the fabric, where it can evaporate faster. For added breathability, choose a layer with a zip-up front that can be adjusted easily as you train. Need extra coverage? Hooded necks and ribbed trims help lock in warmth. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh across the range, bringing a premium pop to your outfit. Plus, a wide range of colours and graphics makes it easy to find something to suit your unique style. Go bold with statement designs or keep it simple with classic hues.


On chilly days, stay cosy after your workout with a Dri-FIT sweatshirt for women. Oversized shapes give you a roomy fit that can be easily layered over your training gear. Go for a top crafted from cosy French Terry material designed to lock in your body heat between the fibres, providing warmth without weight. When you're playing outside, go for a fitted top that gives you a streamlined shape so you can stay on top of your game. Flexible fabric ensures you get a natural range of movement—whatever the challenge. You can also keep your belongings close, thanks to Dri-FIT women's hoodies with practical pockets.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a Dri-FIT hoodie for women with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.