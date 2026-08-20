White Nike socks: your workout staple
Whether you're training hard or taking it easy, white Nike socks help keep your feet cool and comfortable. Expect classic designs crafted from soft materials that give a smooth sensation underfoot. Breathability is also taken care of, thanks to lightweight fabrics and mesh sections that allow constant airflow. You'll also find styles created for specific sports and activities. From everyday runners to tennis players, these socks are designed to support athletes at every level.
Get cloud-like comfort
Discover white socks made from soft yarns that provide comfort throughout the day. Many styles feature cushioning at the forefoot and heel to help absorb the impact of running, jumping and quick movements. This extra padding supports your feet during demanding workouts, so you can focus on smashing your goals. Ribbed traction patterns at the forefoot can also help reduce slipping inside your shoes. Tennis players can choose styles with plush cushioning designed for repeated court movement, while runners will find options with zonal cushioning that targets high-impact areas.
Stay cool while you train
Staying focused means staying comfortable. Nike white socks featuring sweat-wicking technology help move moisture away from your skin, so it can dry quickly—helping keep your feet dry as the intensity rises. Strategically placed mesh panels provide ventilation where you need it most, while breathable knit patterns promote airflow. For advanced moisture management, look out for Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology. This combines moisture-wicking fabric with carefully engineered construction to help keep your feet feeling dry and comfortable.
Snug support
Find a fit that feels good. Expect socks in white with a snug-fitting shape that blends comfort and flexibility. Wraparound bands at the arch add extra support during high-impact sessions. You'll also find options with chequered mesh patterns. As well as adding comfort, they give a compressive feel at the back of the leg to boost your movement. When it comes to designs, go classic with a crew silhouette that covers your ankle and lower calf. The sturdy cuffs help your socks stay in place, even when you're moving fast.
Last the distance
Nike socks in white are made to work hard. Think designs with reinforced heels and toes that deliver durability in the areas that get the most wear. Looking for pitch-ready pairs? Go for socks with NikeGrip technology. This innovative weave helps keep your feet stable inside your boots, so you can strike the ball with confidence. Meanwhile, the patented Circular Split Heel hugs your heel, minimising slippage while you twist and turn.
Join our journey
Ready to go the extra mile? Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose white Nike socks with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're stepping up to the challenge.