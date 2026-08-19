    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment
    3. /
  3. Bags & Backpacks
    4. /
  4. Drawstring

Drawstring Bags

(4)
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
₪84.90
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Drawstring Bag (12L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Drawstring Bag (12L)
₪94.90
Nike Utility 2.0
Nike Utility 2.0 Gymsack (17L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility 2.0
Gymsack (17L)
₪149.90
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Gymsack (18L)
Nike Academy
Football Gymsack (18L)
₪94.90