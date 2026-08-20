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  3. Polos

White Polo Shirts & Tops

(20)
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Women's Short-Sleeve Cropped Tennis Polo
NikeCourt Heritage
Women's Short-Sleeve Cropped Tennis Polo
₪229.90
NikeCourt Dri-FIT
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Men's Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Dri-FIT
Men's Tennis Polo
₪189.90
FFF The Nike Polo
FFF The Nike Polo Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Polo
FFF The Nike Polo
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Polo
₪329.90
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Printed Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Printed Golf Polo
₪189.90
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's NikeCourt Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's NikeCourt Polo
₪279.90
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's Dri-FIT Chest-Logo Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's Dri-FIT Chest-Logo Golf Polo
₪189.90
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Tennis Polo
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Tennis Polo
₪329.90
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's Dri-FIT Printed Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's Dri-FIT Printed Golf Polo
₪229.90
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
₪189.90
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
₪429.90
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Golf Knit Polo
Jordan Sport
Women's Golf Knit Polo
₪529.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
₪129.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Club
Men's Short-Sleeve Polo
₪169.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized Striped Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized Striped Polo
₪219.90
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
₪349.90
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Chest-Logo Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Chest-Logo Golf Polo
₪249.90
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Loose Long-Sleeve Golf Polo
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Long-Sleeve Golf Polo
29% off
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
28% off

White polo tops and shirts: a clean, classic look

It's game, set and match when you opt for a white polo shirt from our collection. Whether you're taking to the court, cheering from the stands or kicking back at home, our apparel is made to support your every move.


Lightweight, breathable materials give you an airy feel and are soft against your skin—even during extended wear. Flat seams and ribbed cuffs accentuate the smooth feel, while a classic button placket makes these tops easy to wear. When the intensity rises, choose options with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This acclaimed fabric moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to ensure you stay fresh and comfortable.


Want a versatile style? Reach for a white polo top from our range. Plain options are easy to pair with your existing wardrobe, or go for a bold print to show off your unique style. On chilly days, tops with long sleeves help to lock in extra heat, while oversized fits are ideal for pulling on over base layers. Meanwhile, sleeveless white polos increase breathability in warm weather and give you a natural range of movement for your swing. Keep an eye out for the iconic Nike Swoosh stitched on the chest of each design—a mark of our premium aesthetic. Plus, sizes for both adults and kids mean everyone can be part of the team.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a white polo shirt with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.