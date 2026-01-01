  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights

Slim Trousers & Tights

Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
₪349.90
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
₪399.90
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
+3
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
₪429.90
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Mid-Rise Slim Knit Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Women's Mid-Rise Slim Knit Trousers
₪279.90
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
₪279.90
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
₪279.90
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Atlético Madrid Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
₪329.90
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
₪529.90
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
₪299.90
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
₪249.90
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
England Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
₪479.90
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Trousers
Just In
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Trousers
₪249.90
Brazil Strike
Brazil Strike Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
₪329.90
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
₪529.90
FC Barcelona Strike Elite Away
FC Barcelona Strike Elite Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona Strike Elite Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Knit Trousers
₪449.90
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
₪279.90
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
₪629.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
₪219.90
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Trousers
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Trousers
₪399.90
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
₪399.90
Brazil Strike Elite
Brazil Strike Elite Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike Elite
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
₪529.90
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
₪599.90
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
₪399.90
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
FFF Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
₪479.90