Sports leggings with pockets: enjoy total freedom
To perform at your best, you need total freedom. Nike leggings with pockets deliver just that. Blending sportswear innovation with a practical design, they fit like a second skin. But you'll also have places to stash your essentials while you're on the move. And, because our designs stretch in all directions, you can train in comfort without worrying about them sagging or slipping.
Stay focused on what matters
Whether you're training for a marathon or hitting the gym, our sports leggings with pockets give you the support you need. Look out for innovative technology such as our InfinaLock fabric. This helps to improve blood flow and reduce fatigue, so you can train harder, smarter and for longer. With all your essentials safely stashed away, you can also stay focused on what matters.
Designs made with performance in mind
Things can get heated when you're pushing your limits. To help you stay cool, choose pocket leggings crafted with Dri-FIT technology. This smart fabric wicks moisture away from the skin, moving it across the garment's surface so it can evaporate quickly. This means you stay dry and fresh for longer. Breathable weaves allow air to circulate, keeping you comfortable as you chase your goals. For maximum ventilation, opt for styles featuring mesh panels in high-heat zones.
Made for comfort
Looking for leggings with pockets that'll pass the squat test with flying colours? Our durable fabrics won't let you down. Choose a firm-support style that'll keep you moving with confidence—even during the toughest workouts. And for a smooth silhouette and maximum coverage, why not go for a pair with an extra-wide waistband? These designs help prevent rolling and sliding, so you can stay focused on your goals.
Keep your essentials close
Our leggings feature multiple pockets in easy-access areas, including on the front of the leg or the back of the waistband. Look out for drop-in back pockets that are ideal for storing smaller items like keys and cards. Meanwhile, leggings with phone pockets make it super-easy to stash your phone when you're running or hiking. For maximum security, look out for leggings with zip pockets that are perfect for keeping your essentials safe. And because we know how much comfort matters, we've made our side pockets seamless to minimise irritation.
Stay cool in breathable shorts
For warm-weather workouts, lightweight shorts are a must. Explore sleek biker shorts that flex with you, along with cropped 7/8-length and capri-style leggings for a little more coverage. No matter what pair you choose, you can expect super-stretchy materials that feel smooth against your skin.
Join us to protect the future of sport
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag. This means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.