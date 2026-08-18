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Older Kids Lifestyle Accessories & Equipment

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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
₪59.90
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
₪129.90
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
₪119.90
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
₪149.90
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
₪139.90
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
₪149.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
₪84.90
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
₪139.90
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
₪139.90
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
₪159.90
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
₪119.90
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Just In
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
₪94.90
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
₪169.90
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack
₪169.90
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
₪99.90
Nike Everyday Plus
Nike Everyday Plus Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
₪74.90
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hat
₪159.90
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Older Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Older Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
₪129.90
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike Apex
Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
₪119.90
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Older Kids' Beanie
Recycled Materials
Nike Peak
Older Kids' Beanie
₪94.90
Nike ACG Club
Nike ACG Club OIder Kids' Club Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Club
OIder Kids' Club Cap
₪119.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
₪119.90
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Older Kids' Standard Cuff Beanie
Recycled Materials
Nike Peak
Older Kids' Standard Cuff Beanie
₪99.90
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
21% off