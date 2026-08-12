Older Kids Accessories & Equipment

Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
₪94.90
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
₪139.90
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
₪149.90
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
₪159.90
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
₪139.90
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
₪119.90
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy Team
Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
₪139.90
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
₪139.90
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack
₪169.90
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Older Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Older Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
₪129.90
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
₪129.90
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
₪159.90
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
₪149.90
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
₪119.90
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
₪59.90
Nike Match Jr.
Nike Match Jr. Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
Nike Match Jr.
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
₪119.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
₪84.90
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Kids' Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Gym Club
Kids' Bag (25L)
₪139.90
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Just In
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
₪84.90
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
₪99.90
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
₪169.90
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Older Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Older Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
₪84.90
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
₪119.90
Nike Everyday Plus
Nike Everyday Plus Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
₪74.90