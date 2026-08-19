Trainer socks: supportive pairs for your daily rotation
For sports, the street and beyond, our trainer socks make every step count. These sleek options are designed to sit at the cuff of your shoe, or below, for a streamlined look and breezy feel. We craft each pair from soft yarn to ensure your feet stay snug, even during intense sessions. Whether you're throwing them on for a gym class or relying on them for all-day wear, stretchy fabric keeps them in place—no matter where your day takes you.
Maximum comfort, all day
When you're racking up the miles, our trainer socks keep you comfortable with every step. Soft, plush cotton gives you a smooth feel, while added cushioning in key areas helps to reduce the impact of your stride. This means you can push through even the toughest challenges. Check out pairs designed for running socks with zonal mapping to provide comfort in other high-wear areas like the Achilles and beneath the laces. Stretchy cuffs make sure your socks stay in place on the go. Plus, plenty of flex in the material gives you a natural range of movement, so nothing holds you back from smashing your goals.
Take your training to the next level
Whether you're hitting the gym, the road or the court, our socks for trainers support you all the way. Find pairs featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This well-known fabric wicks sweat away from your skin for speedier evaporation to keep you dry and cool. Meanwhile, for enhanced breathability, choose options with mesh panels to help air circulate around your feet. Plus, look out for designs with a supportive band at the centre to provide targeted compression to the midfoot, lifting the arch and stabilising your strike. The result? Improved blood circulation, reduced muscle fatigue and added shock absorption, so you can train harder for longer.
Ready for any challenge
Our edit of trainer socks is full of long-lasting pairs that are up to your next challenge. Think options featuring reinforced toes for extra durability. Flexible fibres that move with you. Plus, you'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh on toes and ankles across our collection, bringing a premium pop to your feet.
Comfy pairs for all ages
At Nike, we believe every athlete should feel their best when they're on the move. That's why we make these trainer socks for all ages. Our designs for little feet feature the same high-performance technology and smart engineering as our options for pro athletes. This means your youngster is ready for whatever the day throws at them. Look out for our multipacks to help you keep their top drawer topped up.
Move to Zero
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our socks for trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.