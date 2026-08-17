High Top Trainers & Shoes

(62)
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter'
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter' Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter'
Younger Kids' Shoes
₪399.90
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Khaki'
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Khaki' Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Khaki'
Women's Shoes
₪749.90
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter'
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter' Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter'
Men's Shoes
₪749.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪429.90
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter'
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter' Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Love Letter'
Baby & Toddler Shoes
₪299.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
₪299.90
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪329.90
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪229.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪299.90
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
₪329.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
₪749.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
₪1,199.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪299.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
₪419.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
₪1,199.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪419.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪419.90
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
₪329.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
₪299.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
₪299.90
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Indoor/Court High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Indoor/Court High-Top Football Shoes
₪249.90
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
₪329.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
₪1,179.90
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Younger Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Younger Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boots
₪229.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Nike Phantom 6 High Club Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Turf Football Shoes
₪299.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
₪429.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
₪419.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
₪419.90
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪349.90
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
₪349.90
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪249.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
₪429.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
₪729.90
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Club
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Club Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Club
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
₪229.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Nike Phantom 6 High Club Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Multi-ground Football Boot
₪299.90
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
₪329.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪429.90
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Younger Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boots
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Younger Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boots
₪349.90
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
₪349.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
₪419.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
₪419.90
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪329.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
₪1,179.90
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Younger Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boots
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Younger Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boots
₪249.90
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
₪329.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Turf Football Shoes
₪419.90
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪229.90
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
₪229.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Nike Phantom 6 High Club Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Turf Football Shoes
₪299.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
₪429.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
₪419.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
₪419.90
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪349.90
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
₪349.90
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪249.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
₪429.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
₪729.90
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Club
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Club Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Club
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
₪229.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Nike Phantom 6 High Club Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Multi-ground Football Boot
₪299.90
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
₪329.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪429.90
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Younger Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boots
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Younger Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boots
₪349.90
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
₪349.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
₪419.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
₪419.90
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪329.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
₪1,179.90
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Younger Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boots
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Younger Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boots
₪249.90
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
₪329.90
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Turf Football Shoes
₪419.90
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
₪229.90
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
₪229.90

High top trainers: shoes for slam-dunk performances

When we launched our first high top basketball shoe back in 1973, we were on a mission to create outstanding on-court footwear. We're still innovating today. Specially designed grips on the outsole combine exceptional traction with the freedom to move. Supportive padded collars protect your ankles. The result? High top trainers that help you perform at your peak.

Working on a new skateboard trick? You need footwear you can rely on. Nike hi-top trainers give extra support at the ankle to protect your joints when you're twisting, turning and landing. Breathable uppers come with added ventilation in key areas to keep you cool and focused, and grippy soles ensure maximum traction with your board.

Chosen by the world's top footie icons, collared football boots are a gamechanger for top-flight players. High tops ensure extra support as you move, turn, stop and pivot, plus a sock-like fit means your footwear feels like an extension of your body. For explosive acceleration, opt for pairs with Aerotrak plates on the soles. Chevron studs deliver multi-directional traction, while textured uppers enable ultimate ball control.