      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      ₪179.90
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      ₪129.90
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's Racing Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's Racing Tights
      ₪449.90
      Nike Dry
      Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dry
      Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Trousers
      ₪239.90
      Nike Power
      Nike Power Women's Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Power
      Women's Training Trousers
      ₪219.90
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      ₪199.90
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Women's Training Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Women's Training Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex Men's Yoga Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Men's Yoga Trousers
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      ₪199.90
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      ₪399.90
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      ₪139.90
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      ₪239.90
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      ₪409.90
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      ₪219.90
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      ₪399.90
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's 7/8 Fleece Joggers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's 7/8 Fleece Joggers
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's Mid-Rise Cropped Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's Mid-Rise Cropped Mesh Panel Leggings
      ₪199.90
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      ₪139.90
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Leggings