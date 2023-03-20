Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Dance
        2. /
      2. Shoes

      Dance Trainers & Shoes

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Sports 
      (1)
      Dance
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Older Kids' Shoes
      ₪469.90
      Nike Air Max 90 Futura
      Nike Air Max 90 Futura Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 Futura
      Women's Shoes
      ₪679.90
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE
      Women's Shoes
      ₪469.90
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      ₪379.90
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE
      Women's Shoes
      ₪559.90
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Older Kids' Shoes
      ₪339.90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoe
      ₪469.90
      Nike Air Huarache Craft
      Nike Air Huarache Craft Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Huarache Craft
      Women's Shoes
      ₪499.90
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      ₪339.90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoe
      ₪469.90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
      Women's Shoes
      ₪499.90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium
      Men's Shoes
      ₪559.90
      Nike Blazer Mid Victory
      Nike Blazer Mid Victory Women's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid Victory
      Women's Shoes
      ₪469.90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium Women's Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium
      Women's Shoes
      ₪559.90
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      ₪219.90
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      ₪379.90
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      ₪279.90
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      ₪499.90
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      ₪279.90
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      ₪279.90
      Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 3
      Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 3 Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 3
      Older Kids' Shoe
      ₪449.90
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Women's Shoes
      ₪449.90
      Nike Force 1
      Nike Force 1 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      ₪279.90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      ₪469.90
      Related Stories

      Dance trainers: unleash your potential

      Whatever dance style you're passionate about, our dance trainers give you the support you need to perform your freshest moves with confidence. Dance shoes with grippy textured soles keep you grounded during challenging routines, while cushioned insoles combine essential protection for your joints with a lightweight feel. Look out for our Nike Air units that absorb impact and help power your next leap or step.

      Because every dancer is different, our dance sneakers come in a choice of ankle lengths to ensure your optimum fit. Low-rise styles combine soft padded collars with a minimal profile for maximum freedom of movement. Looking for extra support? Opt for high tops that help your foot and ankle move as one unit.

      When it's performance time, you want to look and feel your best. Our collection of Nike dance shoes has designs ranging from simple and understated to bold and dramatic, so you can make a statement with every step. White dance trainers keep your style timeless, while black options go with everything. Or you can add a fresh pop of colour with vibrant shades.