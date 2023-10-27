Dance shorts: made to move
Move like you mean it in our flexible dance shorts. Whether it's breakdancing, ballet or jazz, you'll find your ideal pair in our collection. Choose from ultra-comfy and stretchy styles, designed to hug your legs and prevent chafing. Look out for pairs with Dri-FIT technology—it wicks sweat away from your body, so it can evaporate fast. You'll also find dance shorts crafted from InfinaSoft fabric. It's durable and lightweight—but still squat-proof—and feels super soft against your skin.
Want to express yourself on the dancefloor? We've got you covered. Choose from classic black and go-with-everything neutral shades or make a statement with a pop of colour. Our looser-fit cargo styles are perfect for hip-hop—they also offer lots of handy pockets for stashing your essentials. Meanwhile, our sleek biker shorts show off your lines as you move through your routine. Dance shorts made with French terry fabric keep you cosy, while also allowing plenty of airflow. Plus, a snug, elasticated waistband and adjustable drawstring ensure they stay put, no matter how hard you dance. Look out for hip-hop shorts with a snuggly, fleece lining that'll keep you comfy while you're warming up and cooling down.
Feel like a pro in our women's and men's dance shorts, designed to boost your performance. High-side slits deliver maximum flexibility, so you can bend and stretch with ease. You can also feel good about your choices—as part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign, we use recycled materials to craft our gear. We're working towards a net-zero waste and net-zero emissions goal, and you can support us by looking out for the Sustainable Materials tag across the range.