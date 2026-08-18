Nike Cortez trainers: timeless comfort meets classic style
Since their debut in the late '60s, Nike Cortez trainers have become a symbol of innovation and timeless design. Bill Bowerman, Nike co-founder, designed them to be lighter and more comfortable than any other athletic shoes. And today, you'll find the same iconic style blended with our innovative technology. Think comfortable cushioning that supports your stride and flexible materials that won't hold you back.
Crafted with premium leather and high-performance fabrics, Nike Cortez shoes are durable enough for daily wear. Plus, re-engineered uppers with suede accents are extra tough—helping to prevent warping, creasing and scuffing. Nike Cortez trainers are also engineered for comfort. Look out for the durable EVA midsole that provides superior lightweight cushioning. You'll also find plush padding around the ankle for a snug fit that supports your foot. Meanwhile, a wider toe area gives you plenty of space to flex your feet—keeping you comfortable mile after mile. Whether you're heading to the park or the gym, these shoes will go the distance with you.
Ready to stand out? With lots of colours to choose from, you'll find the perfect pair of Nike Cortez shoes to match your look. Discover everything from bold shades that make a statement to classic colours that complement any look. Plus, each pair is finished with our iconic Nike Swoosh—a badge of superior quality.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, opt for Nike Cortez trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content by weight. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.