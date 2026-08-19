Club Fleece Clothing & Apparel

(130)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
₪219.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Pullover Hoodie
₪279.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Shorts
₪229.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Joggers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Joggers
₪229.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
₪229.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+7
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
₪189.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
+2
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
₪229.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
₪249.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Crew
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Crew
₪249.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Ja Nike Club
Ja Nike Club Men's Basketball Hoodie
Ja Nike Club
Men's Basketball Hoodie
₪369.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
₪189.90
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
₪399.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
₪169.90
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
₪229.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
₪169.90
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
₪299.90
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
₪159.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
₪229.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
₪169.90
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
₪229.90
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
₪249.90
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Milwaukee Bucks Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
₪329.90
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
₪229.90
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
₪229.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
₪219.90
San Antonio Spurs Club
San Antonio Spurs Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
San Antonio Spurs Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
₪329.90
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's French Terry Shorts
Nike Club Rules
Men's French Terry Shorts
₪349.90
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
₪249.90
FFF Club
FFF Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
₪219.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
₪229.90
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck
₪279.90
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
₪219.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
₪249.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
+2
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
₪279.90
Team 31 Club
Team 31 Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Team 31 Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
₪329.90
Cleveland Cavaliers Club
Cleveland Cavaliers Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Cleveland Cavaliers Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
₪329.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
₪299.90
Netherlands Club
Netherlands Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Netherlands Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
₪129.90
Inter Milan City Side
Inter Milan City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Inter Milan City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
₪249.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
₪279.90
Nike
Nike Younger Kids' 2-Piece Club Fleece Set
Nike
Younger Kids' 2-Piece Club Fleece Set
₪199.90
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
₪229.90
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
₪219.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Hoodie
₪219.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Graphic Mid-Rise Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Graphic Mid-Rise Trousers
₪249.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
₪219.90
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
₪249.90
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
₪349.90
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
₪229.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
₪299.90
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
₪249.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
₪249.90
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Fleece Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Fleece Joggers
₪329.90
FFF Club
FFF Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
FFF Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
₪249.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
₪249.90
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
Team 31
Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
₪299.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
₪169.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
₪299.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
₪249.90
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
₪349.90
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
₪349.90
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
England Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
₪249.90
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
₪249.90
Oklahoma City Thunder Club
Oklahoma City Thunder Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Oklahoma City Thunder Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
₪329.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
₪149.90
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
₪219.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Hoodie
₪219.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Graphic Mid-Rise Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Graphic Mid-Rise Trousers
₪249.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
₪219.90
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
₪249.90
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
₪349.90
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
₪229.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
₪299.90
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
₪249.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
₪249.90
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Fleece Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Fleece Joggers
₪329.90
FFF Club
FFF Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
FFF Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Joggers
₪249.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
₪249.90
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
Team 31
Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
₪299.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
₪169.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
₪299.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
₪249.90
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
₪349.90
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
₪349.90
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
England Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
₪249.90
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
₪249.90
Oklahoma City Thunder Club
Oklahoma City Thunder Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Oklahoma City Thunder Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
₪329.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
₪149.90

Nike Club Fleece clothes: clean meets casual

Go big on comfort with the Nike Club Fleece collection. Think joggers, hoodies and crew-neck sweatshirts in loopback French terry and mid-weight brushed fleece. Premium fabrics offer a clean finish, breathability and softness—so you're just as ready for the gym as you are for kicking back. Look for loose shorts that fall mid-thigh, as well as versatile cargo trousers with plenty of pockets.


Our Club Fleece hoodies layer easily, whether you want a pullover or full-zip style. Standard fits offer a more streamlined shape, while oversized designs give you plenty of room. Expect dropped sleeves for a stylish drape and loose cuts that are perfect for layering. Looking for that go-to sweatshirt? Our Club Fleece crews are wardrobe staples. Embroidered Swoosh logos on the chest give the soft fleece an elevated everyday look.


When it comes to bottoms, Nike Club Fleece has you covered. Choose from open hem joggers that rest over your shoes and neat fits with ribbed cuffs. These are roomy through the seat and thighs before tapering towards the ankles. The mid-weight brushed fleece fabric is smooth on both sides and exceptionally soft. Meanwhile, an elastic waistband and external drawcord ensure a comfortable, custom fit.


Shopping for the whole family? You'll find Nike Club Fleece in kids' sizes, too. Discover comfy hoodies and sweatshirts that feel fluffy on the inside—perfect for warming up during cold break times and winter football games. Think boxy sweatshirts that are baggy in the body with a slight crop, giving you room to move without feeling too big. Our lightweight fleece is brushed on the inside for extra softness, so it feels gentle on young skin.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike Club Fleece clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.