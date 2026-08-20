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Club Fleece Hoodies & Sweatshirts

FFF Club
FFF Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
San Antonio Spurs Club
San Antonio Spurs Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
San Antonio Spurs Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
₪329.90
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
₪399.90
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
₪219.90
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
₪229.90
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Milwaukee Bucks Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
₪329.90
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
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Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
₪229.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+7
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
₪189.90
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck
₪279.90
Ja Nike Club
Ja Nike Club Men's Basketball Hoodie
Ja Nike Club
Men's Basketball Hoodie
₪369.90
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
₪299.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
+2
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
₪279.90
Team 31 Club
Team 31 Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Team 31 Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
₪329.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Pullover Hoodie
₪279.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
₪279.90
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
₪229.90
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
₪219.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Hoodie
₪219.90
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
₪299.90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90
Netherlands Club
Netherlands Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Netherlands Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
₪299.90

Nike Club Fleece sweatshirts and hoodies: crafted for comfort

Whether you're training or relaxing, a Nike Club Fleece hoodie makes every move more comfy. We've got designs for men, women and kids that feel smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. Lightweight fleece sweatshirts are an easy layer when you need a little extra warmth. You'll also find midweight brushed fleece options that help you stay cosy while keeping their structured shape. Think brushed-back textures that are soft against your skin. Want a piece that blends the cosiness of fleece with the feel of jersey? Choose hoodies and joggers crafted from French terry. Unbrushed loops on the inside give a soft, breathable texture.


Find a Nike Club Fleece sweatshirt in a cut that feels right for you. Experience ultimate relaxation in oversized designs that elevate your rest days. If flexible movement is your top priority, a cropped hoodie lets you stretch without limits. When you want to keep it classic, go for a pullover hoodie. Expect spacious pouch pockets with room for your essentials. Meanwhile, ribbing around the hem and cuffs gives a finished look while locking in heat. Need the flexibility to switch up your fit? Pick from 1/4-zip or full-zip fleece hoodies that you can wear closed for added warmth or unzipped for a breezier feel. Plus, you'll be sheltered from any unexpected drizzle, thanks to double-layer hoods that add extra insulation.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Want to be part of our journey? Choose Nike Club Fleece hoodies with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.