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Nike Black Friday Trainers & Shoes Deals 2026

(366)
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Workout Shoes
28% off
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Nike V5 RNR Suede Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Younger Kids' Shoes
28% off
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 SE
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Romaleos 4
Weightlifting Shoes
29% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Baby/Toddler Shoes
27% off
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
29% off
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
28% off
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Women's Shoes
Nike Aura Edge
Women's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
29% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
28% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
28% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
28% off
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Men's Running Shoe
Nike Initiator
Men's Running Shoe
29% off
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
29% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Men's Slides
28% off
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Nike V5 RNR Suede Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Baby & Toddler Shoes
26% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0 Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Shoes
29% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
29% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Men‘s shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Men‘s shoes
28% off
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's Shoes
28% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoe
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoe
29% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
28% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Nike Court Vision Low FL Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Men's Shoes
28% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
28% off
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam
Women's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
29% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Men's Slides
28% off
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Nike V5 RNR Suede Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Baby & Toddler Shoes
26% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0 Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Shoes
29% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
29% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Men‘s shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Men‘s shoes
28% off
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's Shoes
28% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoe
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoe
29% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
28% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Nike Court Vision Low FL Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Men's Shoes
28% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
28% off
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3 Glam
Women's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off

Nike Black Friday trainers: find your stride 2026

From old-school designs to next-gen tech, you'll find iconic footwear in our Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Whether you're racking up the miles, going for a PB in the gym or hitting the streets in new kicks, you can expect a supportive and comfortable feel with each step you take. Explore our Nike Black Friday 2026 trainer deals to help get you where you need to go. Choose shoes with innovative details to get you ahead of the competition, or go for trainers with a retro throwback feel – mid-tops with vintage b-ball designs have that vintage look.

Discover old and new favourites

Look out for shoes with Max Air units in the Nike Black Friday shoe sale. Our Air units first appeared in our footwear in 1978, and they're still delivering the lightweight cushioning and relentless comfort that you love. With Air units underfoot, the ride feels impossibly soft and springy. Plus, Air Max trainers with OG design features like ribbing and visible stitching create a modernised look with the timeless details of retro trainers. Or choose our latest releases that offer an edgy and futuristic appearance with translucent rubber and streamlined designs.

Stay comfortable in breathable trainers

Ventilation keeps feet cool when you're pushing hard in the heat. Nike Black Friday trainers with breathable mesh let cool air in, so feet feel comfy and dry – and you'll have the focus you need to push on. Mesh trainers have reinforced details to provide durability that stands up to the challenges of your workouts. Look out for Nike Black Friday trainer deals on footwear with reinforced heels that create security and support as your foot rolls through your stride.

Stay supported in every sport

Rubber outsoles provide durable traction on the ground when you're stepping and jumping. You get a stable ride mile after mile on the track, pavement or treadmill. Nike Black Friday shoes with rubber outsoles deliver intense grip during toe-offs for a responsive feeling against the surface you're on. Plus, grooved outsoles create flexibility, so your shoes bend with your feet as they move naturally.

Functional & futuristic Nike Black Friday trainers

When it comes to our trainers, it's the details that count. Classic design features like the iconic Swoosh merge with mesh panels for next-level style. Go for monochromatic designs or solid black or white kicks that go with anything, from your workout gear to streetwear. Or look for brightly coloured footwear in the Nike Black Friday trainers sale if you want to stand out from the crowd.

Gear up with innovative features

Shoes with pull tabs on the heel and tongue let you get them on quickly, so you're ready for training at a moment's notice. Innovative lacing systems create a custom fit that means your feet are locked in place. Look out for trainers with a speed lacing design that delivers a fuss-free way to get your most secure fit. No matter where you're going, you can get there in comfort with our Nike Black Friday deals.