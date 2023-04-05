Skip to main content
      Nike Black Friday Men's Trainers 2022

      Jordan Series ES
      Jordan Series ES Men's Shoes
      Jordan Series ES
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 5
      Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Men's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage
      Men's Shoes
      ₪429.90
      Jordan Air 200E
      Jordan Air 200E Men's Shoes
      Jordan Air 200E
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Club IC
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Club IC Indoor/Court Football Shoe
      Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Club IC
      Indoor/Court Football Shoe
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo Men's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
      Men's Shoes
      ₪399.90
      Nike Venture Runner
      Nike Venture Runner Men's Shoe
      Nike Venture Runner
      Men's Shoe
      ₪279.90
      Zoom Freak 4
      Zoom Freak 4 Basketball Shoes
      Zoom Freak 4
      Basketball Shoes
      ₪499.90
      Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid PRM
      Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid PRM Skate Shoes
      Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid PRM
      Skate Shoes
      Kyrie Low 5
      Kyrie Low 5 Basketball Shoes
      Kyrie Low 5
      Basketball Shoes
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      ₪379.90
      Nike Court Vision Mid Winter
      Nike Court Vision Mid Winter Men's Shoes
      Nike Court Vision Mid Winter
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite AG-Pro
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite AG-Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boots
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite AG-Pro
      Artificial-Grass Football Boots
      ₪999.90
      Nike Downshifter 11
      Nike Downshifter 11 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Downshifter 11
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      ₪279.90
      Nike Renew Elevate 3
      Nike Renew Elevate 3 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Renew Elevate 3
      Basketball Shoes
      ₪339.90
      Jordan Break
      Jordan Break Slides
      Jordan Break
      Slides
      ₪134.90
      NikeCourt Zoom Lite 3
      NikeCourt Zoom Lite 3 Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Zoom Lite 3
      Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      Nike Court Vision Low
      Nike Court Vision Low Shoe
      Nike Court Vision Low
      Shoe
      ₪309.90
      Kyrie Flytrap 6
      Kyrie Flytrap 6 Basketball Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Kyrie Flytrap 6
      Basketball Shoes
      Luka 1 'Next Nature'
      Luka 1 'Next Nature' Men's Basketball Shoes
      Member Access
      Luka 1 'Next Nature'
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      ₪499.90
      Nike Waffle One
      Nike Waffle One Men's Shoes
      Nike Waffle One
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Men's Training Shoes
      ₪549.90
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      ₪279.90

      Nike Black Friday men's trainers: built for comfort

      Take your performance to the next level with men's trainers from the Nike Black Friday sale. Discover everything from technical footwear to statement high tops. Get Nike Black Friday deals on your favourite colourways, as well as road- and trail-running companions that will make you (almost) fly.

      Need footwear inspiration to boost your play? Get discounts on a wide range of men's trainers from our Nike Black Friday sale. We're talking skate shoes with extra cushioning, football boots with moulded studs for precise turns and responsive tennis shoes that deliver spring, grip and power. Whatever the weather or sport, our men's trainers are designed to rise to the challenge.

      And if the challenge is looking good, we've mastered that too. Our trainers combine pro-quality tech with iconic styles—so you can wear them on and off the pitch.