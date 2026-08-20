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Nike Black Friday Basketball 2026

Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Nike G.T. Cut 4 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Basketball Shoes
30% off
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag'
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
KD18 'International Blue'
KD18 'International Blue' Basketball Shoes
KD18 'International Blue'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Book 2 'Spiridon' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Basketball Shoes
28% off
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Street Flare
Nike Street Flare Basketball Shoes
Nike Street Flare
Basketball Shoes
28% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
NBA Essential
NBA Essential Nike Men's NBA T-Shirt
NBA Essential
Nike Men's NBA T-Shirt
26% off
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
26% off
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Performance Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Performance Sleeveless Top
28% off
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
29% off
Sabrina 3 "Gamer"
Sabrina 3 "Gamer" Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 "Gamer"
Basketball Shoes
30% off
A'One 'Stone Mauve'
A'One 'Stone Mauve' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One 'Stone Mauve'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
28% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
26% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
29% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
28% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
27% off
Milwaukee Bucks Essential
Milwaukee Bucks Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Milwaukee Bucks Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
26% off
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
Basketball Shoes
29% off
LeBron 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron 'Dreams and Nightmares' Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
27% off
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
29% off
Memphis Grizzlies Courtside
Memphis Grizzlies Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
Memphis Grizzlies Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
29% off
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
Milwaukee Bucks Courtside
Milwaukee Bucks Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
Milwaukee Bucks Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
29% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
28% off
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Memphis Grizzlies
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
26% off
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Younger Kids' Shoes
28% off
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
29% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
29% off
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
29% off
Golden State Warriors Courtside
Golden State Warriors Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
29% off
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
27% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
29% off
Memphis Grizzlies Essential
Memphis Grizzlies Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Memphis Grizzlies Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
26% off
Los Angeles Lakers Essential
Los Angeles Lakers Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
26% off
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover \Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
\Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
28% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
27% off
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off

Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys 2026: show your colours

Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.

And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.