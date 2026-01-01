Nike Diamond Standout MCS Baseball Boots

Nike Diamond Standout MCS

₪629.90

Find your fifth gear and keep the pedal to the dirt in the Nike Diamond Standout. Our fastest boot can inflict all sorts of damage on the diamond thanks to a responsive forefoot Air Zoom unit and minimalistic design. It's light, bold and made to help unlock a new level of velocity.

Hit the accelerator

A large forefoot Air Zoom unit provides responsive cushioning for a fast first step.

Make Moves

An all-new split plate offers flexibility and lightweight speed for quick-twitch movements. An external, smaller midfoot plate creates stability for the fastest multidirectional movements.

Comfy Ride

The midsole is made of Cushlon, which delivers all-inning comfort. We lowered the midsole height too, for a more connected feel and faster first step.