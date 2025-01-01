Men's Nike Black Friday Deals 2025(356)

Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
27% off
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
29% off
Book 1 'Decade'
Book 1 'Decade' Basketball Shoes
Book 1 'Decade'
Basketball Shoes
28% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
₪549.90
Nike Pegasus 41 SE
Nike Pegasus 41 SE Men's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 41 SE
Men's Road Running Shoes
₪629.90
Nike Charge Canvas
Nike Charge Canvas Men's Shoes
Nike Charge Canvas
Men's Shoes
28% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
₪429.90
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoe
₪529.90
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Men's Shoes
₪729.90
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
29% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
27% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Men's Shoes
Nike Total 90
Men's Shoes
28% off
Nike Air Max Plus Utility
Nike Air Max Plus Utility Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus Utility
Men's Shoes
₪849.90
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
₪1,299.90
Miami Heat
Miami Heat Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Miami Heat
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
₪99.90
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Men's Shoes
28% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
₪529.90
Nike Court Vision Mid
Nike Court Vision Mid Men's Winterized Shoes
Nike Court Vision Mid
Men's Winterized Shoes
30% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Basketball Hoodie
28% off
Nike AeroSwift Elite Entry
Nike AeroSwift Elite Entry Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift Elite Entry
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
29% off
Kobe
Kobe Therma-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Therma-FIT Pullover Hoodie
29% off
Jordan London
Jordan London Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan London
Men's Pullover Hoodie
29% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
28% off
NikeCourt Lite 4
NikeCourt Lite 4 Men's Tennis Shoes
NikeCourt Lite 4
Men's Tennis Shoes
27% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
29% off
Premier League Flight
Premier League Flight Nike Football
Premier League Flight
Nike Football
30% off
Nike Hayward Patrol
Nike Hayward Patrol Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Hayward Patrol
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
28% off
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Backpack (21L)
₪199.90
Jordan MVP
Jordan MVP Men's Jumpman T-Shirt
Jordan MVP
Men's Jumpman T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Hip Pack (8L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Hip Pack (8L)
₪169.90
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
28% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Printed Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Printed Diamond Shorts
28% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
28% off
Nike Pole Vault Elite
Nike Pole Vault Elite Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Pole Vault Elite
Athletics Jumping Spikes
28% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's T-Shirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Field General Leather
Nike Field General Leather Men's Shoes
Nike Field General Leather
Men's Shoes
27% off
Jordan Flight MVP
Jordan Flight MVP Men's Fleece Trousers
Jordan Flight MVP
Men's Fleece Trousers
28% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
28% off
Nike Lunar Gato II
Nike Lunar Gato II Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Lunar Gato II
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Jordan
Jordan Men's T-Shirt
Jordan
Men's T-Shirt
26% off
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA®
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA® Shoes
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA®
Shoes
₪429.90
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Graphic Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Graphic Shorts
28% off
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Pullover Hoodie
28% off
Nike Dunk Low GORE-TEX
Nike Dunk Low GORE-TEX Men's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low GORE-TEX
Men's Shoes
₪599.90
Nike Streetgato
Nike Streetgato Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Streetgato
Low-Top Football Shoes
28% off
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Winterized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Men's Winterized Pullover Hoodie
27% off
Liverpool F.C. Air Max Premium
Liverpool F.C. Air Max Premium Men's Nike Football T-Shirt
Liverpool F.C. Air Max Premium
Men's Nike Football T-Shirt
26% off
Jordan Apex
Jordan Apex Reversible Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Apex
Reversible Bucket Hat
21% off
Nike Zoom Rival Jump
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Jump
Athletics Jumping Spikes
29% off
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
28% off
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's T-Shirt
Jordan Jumpman
Men's T-Shirt
15% off
France
France Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Basketball Game Jacket
Recycled Materials
France
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Basketball Game Jacket
28% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Cargo Shorts
28% off
Giannis DNA
Giannis DNA Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Giannis DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
28% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
27% off
Jordan Brand
Jordan Brand Men's T-Shirt
Jordan Brand
Men's T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
29% off
Nike Premier 3
Nike Premier 3 Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Premier 3
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
28% off
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Academy
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Academy Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Academy
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
30% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Diamond Shorts
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Diamond Shorts
30% off
Nike Trail Solar Chase
Nike Trail Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Trail Solar Chase
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
28% off
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Skate Shoes
28% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Shoes
₪729.90
Jordan Flight Court
Jordan Flight Court Men's Shoes
Jordan Flight Court
Men's Shoes
₪449.90
Nike Motiva
Nike Motiva Men's Walking Shoes
Nike Motiva
Men's Walking Shoes
28% off
Nike Pegasus 41 LV8
Nike Pegasus 41 LV8 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 41 LV8
Men's Road Running Shoes
₪599.90
Nike Field General
Nike Field General Women's Shoes
Nike Field General
Women's Shoes
28% off

Men's Nike Black Friday deals 2025: get more for less

Since 1964, we've been obsessed with a single aim: empowering athletes in every discipline to reach their goals, and then smash through them. From first-time runners to racket-sport superstars, we have the gear you need to achieve your dreams—and in the men's Nike Black Friday sale, you can get it for less.

Innovative technology built-in

Among our men's Nike Black Friday deals, you'll spot gear made with Nike Dri-FIT technology—the perfect option for when the temperature rises. The smart micro-fibre construction works to wick sweat away and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This helps it to evaporate faster, so you can stay cool and dry—however intensely you train. We test it rigorously in our labs to make sure this quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you can play.

Putting your comfort first

In our men's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find options that offer all-day comfort. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics move with you, whether you're warming up on the track or cheering from the sofa. Elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings allow you to get the perfect fit—and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, reach for a sweatshirt or zip-up top featuring Nike Tech Fleece. The exceptionally soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while also being extremely slimline to make sure it won't weigh you down.

Styles for every workout wardrobe

Whether you're training hard or kicking back, we have sportswear to help you look as good as you feel. That's why we have men's Nike Black Friday deals on a wide range of styles. Bold prints and bright colours allow you to make a statement as you train. Prefer a monochrome palette? Neutral tones are easy to mix and match with our extended range. Roomy fits are ideal for layering, while form-fitting shapes create a streamlined look.

Sports accessories to support your goals

You might be hitting the gym, the courts or the football field—wherever you train, you need the right kit to support the challenge ahead. Like supportive, flexible socks that keep your feet comfortable or a breathable cotton cap that shades your eyes in sunny weather. Our gym bags and backpacks provide ample room to stash your kit, shoes and tech. Easy-to-clean fabrics make it simple to keep your accessories fresh with every use.

Practical details put you in control

At Nike, we know that details make a difference to performance. That's why we include them in every piece. We're talking zip-up pockets for storing essentials and reflective design elements for extra visibility in low light. Easy-grab handles on our bags make it simple to get up and go when it's time to hit the gym or make your daily commute. Plus, flatlock seams guard against irritation, so you can train harder for longer. With sustainable materials across our men's Nike Black Friday sale, you can help to protect the planet, too. Think durable polyester spun from plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To join our journey, look for pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag.