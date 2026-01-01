Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Trousers
This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres
To put these trousers to the test, we took them to the Dolomites in northeastern Italy. There, we trekked through the mountains and explored caves. The verdict? Water-repellent and UV-resistant tech made these trousers ideal for mountain hiking. The loose fit with bungees at the hem added the adjustability we needed for a comfortable feel.
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: IF0141-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
ACG Dolomiti
To put these trousers to the test, we took them to the Dolomites in northeastern Italy. There, we trekked through the mountains and explored caves. The verdict? Water-repellent and UV-resistant tech made these trousers ideal for mountain hiking. The loose fit with bungees at the hem added the adjustability we needed for a comfortable feel.
Product Details
- 100% nylon
- Loose fit
- Embroidered Nike ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
- Internal woven Dolomiti patch
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: IF0141-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5'9" (175cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- 7/8 length: falls to just above the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the ACG Dolomiti.
ACG Dolomiti