ACG Dolomiti Women's Trousers

To put these trousers to the test, we took them to the Dolomites in northeastern Italy. There, we trekked through the mountains and explored caves. The verdict? Water-repellent and UV-resistant tech made these trousers ideal for mountain hiking. The loose fit with bungees at the hem added the adjustability we needed for a comfortable feel.

Colour Shown: Black/Summit White

Style: IF0141-010

Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam