|Size
|XXS
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|2XL
|Waist (in.)
|24.5 - 26
|26 - 27
|27 - 28
|28 - 29.5
|29.5 - 31.5
|31.5 - 33.5
|33.5 - 35.5
|Hip (in.)
|33 - 34
|34 - 35
|35 - 36.5
|36.5 - 38
|38 - 40
|40 - 42
|42 - 44
|Leg Length (in.)
|28.75
|29
|29.25
|29.5
|29.75
|30
|30.25
Women's Bottoms (Asian Sizing)
The measurements on the size chart are body measurements. Find your correct size in the chart below. Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.
Fit Tips
If one of your body measurements is on the borderline between two sizes, order the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit. If your body measurements for hips and waist correspond to two different suggested sizes, order the one indicated by your hip measurement.
How To Measure
- WAIST: Measure around the narrowest part of your waist (typically where your body bends side to side), keeping the tape horizontal.
- HIPS: Measure around the fullest part of your hips, keeping the tape horizontal.
- LEG LENGTH: Measure from the top of your inner leg to the bottom of your leg.