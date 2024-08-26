Women’s Euro 2022: Never Settle, Never Done

Celebrating the athletes and the game today, whilst working for changes that will improve the future of the game need not be mutually exclusive concepts. The level of football has never been higher - investment, media coverage and crowds are at record levels - and more girls are involved in grassroots football than ever before. These achievements cannot be overlooked or diminished.

Those in the game today are doing their part to create a better game for those of tomorrow. Ada Hegerberg continues to fight tirelessly for equality in the women’s game. Organizations like Street Football x Barcelona and The Women’s Soccer School Barcelona are making sure that athletes of all levels have a chance to experience the joys and benefits of the beautiful game. In London, former professional Mollie Kmita’s Level7Academy a Football Education provider facilitates full-time college programmes for over 400 student athletes. Meanwhile, Grenfell Athletic FC started the women’s arm of the club in 2021 and will play their first competitive fixtures this year.

But basking in the glory of the heights the game has reached cannot create complacency, we must never stop seeking more. More professional opportunities for women in football, more investment and access at all levels of the sport and more visibility through media coverage.

It’s an empowering time in sport — with women athletes taking center stage — and Nike is continuing to invest in growing the game. And this is just the beginning.

This summer represents a high watermark for women’s football - the aim of everyone invested in this game should be that it is simply the highest mark so far.

Never Settle, Never Done.