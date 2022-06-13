Emma Raducanu: Letting Go of Perfection

When you’re on the world stage it can feel like there’s no room for mistakes. But Emma Raducanu knows there’s no such thing as perfection; to truly grow you have to let go and jump into the unknown.



For our latest ‘What Are You Working On?’ film we met up with Bromley’s finest tennis pro, Emma Raducanu. She took us to the first tennis court she ever played on and shared with us her earliest memories of wanting to be the best. “I was such a little perfectionist. I’d go crazy if I didn’t hit the ball in the right place.”



But a lot has happened since then and she’s learned that perfection isn’t a destination. The journey of progress comes with lots of highs and lows — that’s just how reaching your goals works. “I think definitely that (perfection) mindset has helped me get to any sort of result I’ve achieved… (but) learning to let go has helped me connect with the Emma that I want to be and the Emma that I am right now.”