It goes without saying that you should dress comfortably for your workout.But if you want to show up to the gym ready to smash past your limits, you'll need to choose materials designed for working out.

Cotton clothing can be comfortable—until you get sweaty.Cotton absorbs moisture, so it can get heavy and feel soggy once you get moving.Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, wick sweat away from your body.Not only does this keep you feeling dry, but it may help you maintain a lower body temperature when exercising in the heat.

Some fabrics are particularly conducive to getting a good workout.For example, the unique microfibre construction of Nike Dri-FIT fabric is designed to wick moisture away from the body and spread it across the surface of the material for speedy evaporation.That means with Dri-FIT gym clothing you'll stay cool and dry, which could put you a step ahead of other athletes.

While cotton may be sufficient for low-intensity workouts like yoga, you should always avoid rubber-based or plastic materials that aren't breathable.Those faux leather trousers may be stylish, but they have no place at the gym.