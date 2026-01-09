How to choose the right sports bra
Buying Guide
Nike Sports Bras serve a wide range of athlete needs. Check out the top picks.
A comfortable and supportive sports bra can make all the difference in your training, and knowing how to choose a sports bra is key to finding the right fit in the style that works for your workout.
There is a dizzying array of sports bras in the world made with varying features to account for exertion levels and preferred feel. Nike offers a few different sports bra silhouettes:
- If you're looking for the ultimate support bra during those high-intensity workouts, try the Nike Rival, which boasts flexible underwire and comfortable padding.
- Nike Swift locks runners in for excellent support, helping reduce tissue movement so you can focus on the journey itself.
- Nike Universa is a great choice if you're planning for a high-intensity workout and want a bra that doesn't show sweat
- For an athlete with a here-to-win mentality, the Nike Swoosh Bra is the top pick. Its maximum coverage supports every move.
- Nike Pro Seamless is a perfect option for you when you're moving around a lot. It helps you feel confident during your workout by showing off your progress rather than your seams.
- For a minimal-coverage bra, opt for the Nike Indy, a sleek but supportive choice that offers plenty of freedom to flex—and to flatter.
- Nike Zenvy enables you to stretch freely and gently, thanks to its InfinaSoft fabric.
Remember that the right sports bra has a snug fit while allowing for flexible movement. A sports bra that doesn't fit well may chafe, not keep you in place or feel restrictive around your ribcage.
Use this guide for tips on how to choose a sports bra.
Align the activity with the impact
The Nike bras come in all support levels. Bear the following information in mind when deciding on the right support level for your needs, which may vary based on your workout.
High-support sports bras
High-impact exercises such as running, jumping or sled pushes involve big movements. Such exercise requires a high-impact sports bra, which is designed to support and contain your breasts to limit the amount of movement. By limiting breast pain and possible distractions, high-support sports bras are perfect for tennis, basketball and HIIT.
Nike Dri-FIT high-support sports bras have wide straps, secure back clasps and supportive cups. This focus on support helps to prevent chafing and digging in.
If you have larger breasts, you may want to choose medium- or high-support sports bras, even for low-impact exercise. The extra support offers compression and coverage so you feel comfortable and supported during exercise.
Medium-support sports bras
For medium-impact exercise, opt for a medium-support sports bra. Medium-impact exercise may include cycling, rowing or strength training. These types of exercise still require multi-directional support and compression, but less so than what is offered by high-support sports bras.
Nike Dri-FIT medium-support sports bras are made from soft, smooth fabric with enough support to keep everything in place. This type of bra is ideal for smaller cup sizes, although those with larger chests may prefer wearing a medium-support sports bra for low-impact exercise for the extra support.
Light-support sports bras
Low-impact exercises like Pilates, yoga or lifting involve less movement. For this reason, a light-support sports bra is suitable.
Nike Dri-FIT light-support sports bras are lightweight, comfortable and appropriate for everyday wear, even if you're not working out. The soft, breathable fabric stretches to move with you.
Find the right bra size for you
Getting the right sports bra fit is critical to your comfort. Learn more about how to measure your bra size.