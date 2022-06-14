Choosing the Best Athletic Socks for Your Performance Needs

When shopping for sports socks, look for specific fabrics to help cushion your feet in the right places while providing moisture-wicking capabilities.For athletes or people who are highly active, socks made from acrylic or synthetic materials are likely the way to go, since they have capabilities to trap and transfer moisture, which means your feet stay dry.

Here are some different types of fabric to look for in sports socks:

Wool: Wool is considered one of the best materials for socks and also one of the most expensive.Wool makes a great material for socks because it is made from fibres that are soft, non-itchy, breathable and resistant to odours.In particular, merino wool is known to preserve heat when wet, which is why it's a popular option for winter activities such as hiking, skiing or snowboarding.

Nylon and acrylic: These are synthetic fibres that are blended together to make a cushioned, well-built sock.Acrylic helps provide the support and comfort while nylon makes it durable.Both fibres help wick moisture away.

Natural fibres: These include wool and cotton.While cotton on its own won't cut it for a sports sock, when it's blended with other materials, it becomes much more durable and versatile.