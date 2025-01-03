Plenty of research over the past few decades has highlighted the advantages of running on a consistent schedule. For example, it can improve cardiovascular health, brain function and even mood regulation—but is it possible to get too much of a good thing? Is it bad to run every day?

Like any question related to exercise, the answer is: it depends. Your overall cardiorespiratory fitness level, running duration and intensity, and recovery strategies all play a part in whether running every day is helpful or not. For many people, daily runs can translate to overtraining, which means higher risk of overuse injuries and fatigue. But for experienced runners with a proper programme and an established routine, running every day can provide a sense of consistency and progress.

How do you know which group you fall into? Here's a guide to the benefits and drawbacks of running every day, so you can decide whether to lace up on the daily or add a few rest days into your routine.