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Padded Sports Bras

(45)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
€69.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
€47.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€54.99
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€44.99
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€37.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Padded Long-Sleeve Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Padded Long-Sleeve Sports Bra
€59.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
€42.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra
€74.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€54.99
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
+4
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
€54.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
€42.99
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€54.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra Tank
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra Tank
€59.99
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
€47.99
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€54.99
Nike Rival
Nike Rival Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Rival
Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
€89.99
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€37.99
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€54.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
€59.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
€42.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's Square Neck Bra
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's Square Neck Bra
€74.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
€69.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Medium-Support Cropped Sports Bra Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Medium-Support Cropped Sports Bra Tank Top
€44.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Cami Longline Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Cami Longline Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's Racerneck Bra
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's Racerneck Bra
€64.99
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
€44.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Scoop-Neck Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Scoop-Neck Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's Triangle Sports Bra
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's Triangle Sports Bra
€64.99
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra (Plus Size)
€37.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Scoop Cami Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Scoop Cami Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's Micro Sports Bra
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's Micro Sports Bra
€64.99
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra (Plus Size)
€54.99
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
€44.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's Light-Support Mock-Neck Sports Bra
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's Light-Support Mock-Neck Sports Bra
€74.99
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's Micro-Scoop Bra
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's Micro-Scoop Bra
€44.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Plunge Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Plunge Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Open-Scoop Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Open-Scoop Bra
€69.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Long-Line Corset Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Long-Line Corset Bra
€89.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
€54.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed Scoop-Neck Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed Scoop-Neck Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed Long-Line Corset Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed Long-Line Corset Bra
€89.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Convertible Bandeau Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Convertible Bandeau Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Halter Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Halter Bra
€74.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Front-Zip Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Front-Zip Bra
€89.99
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's Racerneck Bra
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's Racerneck Bra
€64.99
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
€44.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Scoop-Neck Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Scoop-Neck Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's Triangle Sports Bra
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's Triangle Sports Bra
€64.99
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra (Plus Size)
€37.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Scoop Cami Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Scoop Cami Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's Micro Sports Bra
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's Micro Sports Bra
€64.99
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra (Plus Size)
€54.99
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
€44.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's Light-Support Mock-Neck Sports Bra
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's Light-Support Mock-Neck Sports Bra
€74.99
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's Micro-Scoop Bra
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's Micro-Scoop Bra
€44.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Plunge Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Plunge Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Open-Scoop Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Open-Scoop Bra
€69.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Long-Line Corset Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Long-Line Corset Bra
€89.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
€54.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed Scoop-Neck Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed Scoop-Neck Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed Long-Line Corset Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed Long-Line Corset Bra
€89.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Convertible Bandeau Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Convertible Bandeau Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Halter Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Halter Bra
€74.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Front-Zip Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Front-Zip Bra
€89.99
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off

Padded sports bras: train in comfort

At Nike, we believe every athlete deserves to train with confidence. That's why we design our padded sports bras to hold everything in place, so you can stay secure and comfortable. Expect breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics that draw away sweat so it can dry quickly, as well as ultra-stretchy fibres that move with you. Plus, smoothing cups give a neat look beneath your workout apparel.


Support with shaping


On the hunt for a padded sports bra that gives you extra support and a sleek silhouette? Our moulded-cup sports bras have you covered. Specially shaped inserts deliver coverage you can rely on, while smooth bonded seams create a comfortable feel against your skin. Meanwhile, slender straps offer support without adding unwanted bulk. We've even got sports bras with removable padding, so you can opt for a lighter feel when you want it.


Confidence to move


Because different sports place different demands on your body, we create our women's padded sports bras in a range of support options. With minimalist styles and stretchy fabrics, our light-support bras are a perfect choice for low-impact workouts like yoga and Pilates. For activities like cycling, hiking or weight training, a padded sports bra with medium support delivers all-round control. Heading out for a challenging run? Choose styles with high support to reduce bounce and protect your back. And when the temperature rises, look out for options with mesh panels in high-heat areas that increase ventilation where you need it.


Sports bras for pregnancy


When you're expecting, a well-fitting bra is essential to give your changing body the support it needs. That's why our padded maternity sports bras are made with extra stretchy materials. This allows them to accommodate your changing shape, while still delivering effective control and protection as you train. If you're breastfeeding, look for sports bras with discreet layers to make access simple, and moisture-wicking fibres that help you stay fresh and comfortable. Plus, sports bras with non-removable padding ensure everything stays in place, so you can focus on smashing your goals.


Padded performance


Because your sports apparel should look great and work hard, our sports bras with built-in padding come in a selection of cuts and shades to suit your preference. You'll find zip-front, pull-on and adjustable designs that make it easy to customise your fit. You'll also find a range of silhouettes, including bandeau, vest and racerback options. When it comes to prints and colourways, look out for bright hues that make a statement, or choose a striking print for maximum impact. Prefer to keep things simple? Choose neutral shades that work with everything. You'll also find the Nike Swoosh printed on straps and bands—an iconic badge of quality.


Safeguard our future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a women's padded sports bra with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.