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White Sports Bras

(26)
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
€47.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra Tank
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra Tank
€59.99
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
€54.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
€37.99
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€44.99
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€37.99
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€54.99
Nike Rival
Nike Rival Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Rival
Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
€89.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
€42.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Micro-Scoop Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Micro-Scoop Bra
€59.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Double-Strap Scoop Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Double-Strap Scoop Bra
€64.99
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra (Plus Size)
€37.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's Triangle Sports Bra
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's Triangle Sports Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's Square Neck Bra
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's Square Neck Bra
€74.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's V-Neck Long-Line Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's V-Neck Long-Line Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's Micro-Scoop Bra
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's Micro-Scoop Bra
€44.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed Micro-Scoop Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed Micro-Scoop Bra
€59.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed Scoop-Neck Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed Scoop-Neck Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed Long-Line Corset Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed Long-Line Corset Bra
€89.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed V-Neck Long-Line Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed V-Neck Long-Line Bra
€64.99
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Just In
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra (Plus Size)
€54.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Cami Longline Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Cami Longline Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Scoop-Neck Bra
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Scoop-Neck Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's Light-Support Mock-Neck Sports Bra
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's Light-Support Mock-Neck Sports Bra
€74.99
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's Micro Sports Bra
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's Micro Sports Bra
€64.99
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's Racerneck Bra
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's Racerneck Bra
€64.99

Women's white sports bras: train in comfort

From challenging runs and demanding circuits to blissful yoga sessions, a well-fitting sports bra provides the support you need to stay focused. Our white sports bras come in a choice of styles to suit your preference, from light strappy options to compressive bras for comfort during high-impact workouts. Expect thoughtful design touches such as bonded seams to prevent chafing, as well as practical front-adjustable straps.


Light control for low-impact training


You're stretching out in the yoga studio. Building your core strength in a Pilates class. Refining your form and alignment at the barre. Our Nike white bras with light control give you the gentle support you need. Gently compressive fabrics hold everything in place during each pose and inversion. Meanwhile, added stretch in the material ensures you're free to move comfortably in every direction. Look out for padded styles that deliver extra coverage and a smooth outline. Or you can choose unpadded options for a barely-there feel.


High control, high focus


If you're a dedicated runner, a committed weightlifter or a serious HIIT fan, you need a sports bra that keeps everything locked down. Our Nike white sports bras in medium and high control levels give a firm, bounce-free fit. That means maximum support no matter how much you move. You'll find moulded cups that deliver a snug and compressive feel for lasting comfort and chafe-free wear. Meanwhile, adjustable straps help you get the right balance between snugness and ease of movement.


Power through tough workouts


Pushing yourself to your limits means getting sweaty. That's why we make our white sports bras from our acclaimed Nike Dri-FIT fabric. Engineered fibres wick away moisture from your skin. Next, they draw it to the surface so it can dry fast. We also have strategically placed mesh panels and perforations to provide extra airflow in high-heat areas. That means you'll stay cool, collected and focused for longer—so you can concentrate on smashing your goals.


Designed for comfort


We know fine margins matter in sport. That's why we pay attention to every detail of how our white sports bras are made. Think options with front-adjustable straps to help find the perfect fit (no need to twist and swivel). We also have pieces that let you customise the style. Switch from standard to racerback fits to suit your outfit and movement needs. Meanwhile, moulded cups cushion and hold your figure, while stretchy materials ensure an effortless range of motion. And with super-soft finishes, you can forget about your clothing and concentrate on your performance.


For a better world


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. We're not at our goal yet, but we're determined to get there. Want to join us on the journey? Choose Nike white sports bras with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets, and fishing nets diverted from landfills.