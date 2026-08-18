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Oversized T-Shirts for Women

(34)
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
€34.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
€39.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mod-Cropped Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mod-Cropped Oversized T-Shirt
€39.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (Plus Size)
€34.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
€39.99
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Oversized T-Shirt
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
€39.99
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Oversized V-Neck Top
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Oversized V-Neck Top
€89.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Jersey
€54.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
€39.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Graphic Top
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Graphic Top
€54.99
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Oversized T-Shirt
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
€69.99
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Open Knit Top
Jordan Flight
Women's Open Knit Top
€49.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace Women's Oversized Jersey
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace
Women's Oversized Jersey
€54.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
€79.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
€39.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Women's Oversized Striped Top
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Women's Oversized Striped Top
€44.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
€69.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
€39.99
Jordan
Jordan Women's Loose-Fit T-Shirt
Jordan
Women's Loose-Fit T-Shirt
€39.99
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Woven Jersey Top
Jordan Flight
Women's Woven Jersey Top
€74.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Short-sleeve Polo Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Short-sleeve Polo Top
€69.99
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Energy
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
€94.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Top
30% off
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Naomi Osaka
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey Tunic
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Jersey Tunic
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Jersey
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's American Football Jersey
Nike Sportswear
Women's American Football Jersey
30% off
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Women's Long-Sleeve Woven Top
Air Jordan
Women's Long-Sleeve Woven Top
30% off

Oversized T-shirts for women: casual comfort with smart details

Stay cool and comfortable in Nike women's oversized T-shirts. Think laid-back style with loose-fitting shapes that are ready for every day. Discover classic women's tops with premium details or go for a polo style with a sharp collar and ribbed cuffs for a sport-ready look. Soft fabrics and flat seams will make sure you stay comfortable from dawn until dusk.


Smart fabrics for all challenges


Whether you're kicking back or stepping up your training, our oversized T-shirts for women help you feel your best. Jersey cotton is soft, lightweight and breathable, while midweight cotton pieces create a smooth feel and drape gently. For a little extra warmth, why not choose a heavyweight option that gets points for insulation and long-lasting wear? And when you're hitting the gym, pick a style crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin and moves it to the surface of the garment, so it can dry fast. This means you stay dry, even when your training heats up.


Iconic style for your everyday


Our drapey oversized tops for women deliver a roomy feel, while tops in slim-fitting shapes are streamlined and performance-ready. Dropped shoulders and longer sleeves enhance the low-key look. Meanwhile, side slits give you plenty of freedom to move. Choose a long-sleeved T-shirt that gives you extra coverage on cooler days. Or, keep it flexible with a short-sleeved style to wear alone or layer under jackets and knits. For a lightweight piece that's easy to wear, go for a women's oversized T-shirt in a cropped cut. Meanwhile, expressing your individuality is easy, thanks to oversized women's tops with bold graphic designs. Prefer something more subtle? Stick to a T-shirt with a simple embroidered Swoosh on the chest.


Functional design, easy to wear


Our women's oversized tops are made to give you maximum movement, whether you're tearing up the court or enjoying some downtime. Roomy shapes and stretchy fabric mean you can flex in all directions. Look out for tops with no seams at the shoulders, enhancing the free feeling, so you can focus on your day. Ribbed necklines make it easy to pull your top on, while ensuring it keeps its shape—so there's no limit on how often you throw on your favourites. For extra coverage, we've got tops with extended hems and sleeves. In cool weather, layer an oversized top over a heat-locking base layer to trap extra warmth when you're on the go.


Our Move to Zero mission


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose an oversized T-shirt for women with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. That's just one of the ways we're working to protect the future of sport.