Zip-Up & Full-zipZip Sweatshirts & Hoodies
Zip-up layers built for movement
A zip-up hoodie is the layer you reach for when the day keeps changing. Zip it for extra coverage before training, open it when the pace lifts, and pull on the hood when the wind kicks up. Full-zip hoodies and sweatshirts are made for easy layering, so you can move from warm-ups to recovery without slowing down. Choose lightweight knits for active sessions, soft fleece for cooler days or full-zip jacket styles when you need a little more protection on the move.
Comfort that works all day
Nike zip-up hoodies are designed to feel good from the first wear. Fleece options bring soft warmth without feeling bulky, while French terry has a smooth outside and looped inside for a lighter feel. Club Fleece delivers a familiar, cosy finish for everyday wear. Phoenix Fleece adds a roomy shape with extra comfort through the body and sleeves. Nike Tech Fleece fabric offers low-profile warmth with a clean, structured feel, making it easy to layer under a jacket or over a T-shirt. Ribbed cuffs, adjustable hoods and easy-access pockets help keep the fit secure and functional.
Performance for training and sport
For training, gym sessions and active days, performance full-zip sweatshirts help you stay focused. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable when the game heats up. Then there's Therma-FIT technology, which helps manage your body’s natural heat so you can keep moving in cooler conditions. Therma-FIT ADV combines heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering and fit features for extra warmth where you need it. Some styles use NanoKnit fabric for a light, breathable feel that moves smoothly with you. It all adds up to coverage that supports movement, not distraction.
Ready for weather, warm-ups and team days
A full-zip silhouette gives you more control in changing conditions. Windrunner-inspired jackets add a light, protective layer for walking, travel and outdoor training. Hooded fleece styles are easy to throw on before football practice, after basketball, on the way to the gym or during cool-downs. Look for zipped pockets to keep small essentials close, elastic trims to hold the fit in place and designs with UV protection when coverage matters outside. Whether you are heading to a match, a class or a weekend walk, zip-up hoodies make it simple to adjust your temperature fast.
Fits for every routine
Find full-zip hoodies and sweatshirts for men, women and kids, with fits made for different ways to move. Standard fits feel easy and familiar. Loose and oversized shapes give extra room for layering and a relaxed feel. Roomy kids’ styles help younger athletes pull them on quickly and move freely through play, school runs and sport. Choose a cropped or longer cut, a fleece or knit finish, a performance hoodie or a lifestyle layer. The right fit should feel comfortable when zipped, open or layered over your favourite training kit.
Move to Zero
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look for zip-up hoodies and sweatshirts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means the apparel was made with at least 50% recycled content.