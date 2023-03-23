Skip to main content
      Nike Black Friday Football Shirts 2022

      Korea 2020 Stadium Away
      Korea 2020 Stadium Away Women's Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Korea 2020 Stadium Away
      Women's Football Shirt
      Netherlands 2022 Stadium Away
      Netherlands 2022 Stadium Away Older Kids' Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2022 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Football Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      €34.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      €54.99
      Club América 2021/22 Stadium Home
      Club América 2021/22 Stadium Home Men's Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Club América 2021/22 Stadium Home
      Men's Football Shirt
      Galatasaray Strike
      Galatasaray Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Galatasaray Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Nike F.C. Dri-FIT Libero
      Nike F.C. Dri-FIT Libero Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike F.C. Dri-FIT Libero
      Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Football Top
      €32.99
      FFF Strike
      FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      FFF Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Top
      €17.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Men's Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Men's Football Drill Top
      €59.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      Sold Out
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      England 2022 Stadium Away
      England 2022 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      England 2022 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Netherlands
      Netherlands Women's Football T-Shirt
      Netherlands
      Women's Football T-Shirt
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      €54.99
      Liverpool F.C. Swoosh
      Liverpool F.C. Swoosh Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
      Liverpool F.C. Swoosh
      Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Women's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men's Short-sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Men's Short-sleeve Football Top
      €24.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Women's Short-Sleeve Top
      €19.99
      Galatasaray Away
      Galatasaray Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Galatasaray Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Galatasaray Away
      Galatasaray Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Galatasaray Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      S.C.Corinthians 2021/22 Stadium Away
      S.C.Corinthians 2021/22 Stadium Away Men's Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      S.C.Corinthians 2021/22 Stadium Away
      Men's Football Shirt
      Inter Milan Strike
      Inter Milan Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      Inter Milan Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      €14.99
      Netherlands
      Netherlands Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Netherlands
      Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top

      Nike Black Friday football shirts: play at your peak

      Whether you're out on the pitch or cheering from the stands, make the most of the beautiful game with Nike Black Friday football shirts. It's easy to showcase your allegiance with these authentic designs, complete with the latest graphics and badges. Heading out for a training session? Our breathable Dri-FIT fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can dry fast—keeping you cool and focused when the game heats up.

      Alongside our adult sizes, you'll find pro-quality clothing for junior players in the Nike Black Friday football shirts sale. We make our kids' football shirts from the same performance materials as our adult sizes. You'll also find comfy fits that ensure distraction-free wear as kids hone their skills. And because young players love to channel their idols, we have the newest strips from the world's most iconic football clubs to inspire them.

      The battle to save our planet needs us all to do our bit. That's why we make many football shirts in the Nike Black Friday sale from recycled polyester—created from plastic bottles diverted from landfill. To play your part, look for the Sustainable Materials tag across our range.