Nike Younger Kids' Pullover Hoodie and Joggers Set

Made of fleece fabric that feels smooth and soft, this two-piece set is an easy way to dress the littlest athletes for everyday play. The hoodie has room to move and can easily layer over a tank top or tee. The matching trousers have a stretchy waistband that provides a comfy fit and the tapered legs with ribbed cuffs create a cosy, secure feel that keeps up with movement.

Colour Shown: Pink Rise

Style: JA3288-621