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Nike Younger Kids' 2-Piece Crew Set - Dark Grey Heather

Nike

Younger Kids' 2-Piece Crew Set

€59.99
Dark Grey Heather
Black

This set of everyday essentials pieces is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on your child's skin. The cosy crew top has a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank top. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather
  • Style: IB7599-022

Nike

€59.99

This set of everyday essentials pieces is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on your child's skin. The cosy crew top has a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank top. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.

Product Details

  • 60% cotton/40% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather
  • Style: IB7599-022

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size 6 and is 3′8″ (112cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Younger Kids' 2-Piece Crew Set

    Nike

    €59.99

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