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Nike Younger Kids' 2-Piece Crew Set - Black/White

Nike

Younger Kids' 2-Piece Crew Set

€39.99
Black/White
Dark Grey Heather/White
Linen

This set of everyday essentials pieces is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on your child's skin. The cosy crew top has a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank top. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: JA3218-010

Nike

€39.99

This set of everyday essentials pieces is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on your child's skin. The cosy crew top has a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank top. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.

Product Details

  • 60% cotton/40% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: JA3218-010

Size & Fit

    • Male model is wearing size 5.5 and is 3'9" (114cm approx.)
    • Female model is wearing size 6 and is 3'7" (109cm approx.)
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Younger Kids' 2-Piece Crew Set

    Nike

    €39.99

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