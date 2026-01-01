Nike Younger Kids' 2-Piece Crew Set

This set of everyday essentials pieces is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on your child's skin. The cosy crew top has a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank top. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.

Colour Shown: Black/White

Style: JA3218-010