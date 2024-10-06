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Nike Toddler 2-Piece Club Fleece Set - Black

Nike

Toddler 2-Piece Club Fleece Set

€39.99
Black
Dark Grey Heather
Cannon
Bright Spruce
Linen
Football Blue
Midnight Navy

Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in cosy, casual style? This two-piece set, made of soft and warm fleece fabric, has you both covered. The pullover hoodie is roomy enough to layer over a tee or tank and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that will last your child all day, all play.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: FZ1860-010

Nike

€39.99

Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in cosy, casual style? This two-piece set, made of soft and warm fleece fabric, has you both covered. The pullover hoodie is roomy enough to layer over a tee or tank and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that will last your child all day, all play.

Product details

  • 60% cotton/40% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: FZ1860-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size 36—48M and is 3'2" (97cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Comfortable & Nice looking

    Mert290529508

    I bought the purple one for my 3 years old daughter. It is comfortable and looks great.

Nike Toddler 2-Piece Club Fleece Set

Nike

€39.99

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