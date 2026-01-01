Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts

Nike x LEGO® Collection

€69.99

From free kicks to corners to throw-ins, the Aero-FIT technology built into these shorts keeps you feeling cool, light and ready to strike. Brilliant colours and holographic hits keep the defence guessing as you leap down the pitch.

Nike Football x LEGO Collection Play on instinct with a full line-up of fierce prints built from LEGO bricks. Calm, Cool and Collected Nike Aero-FIT technology is designed for maximum breathability. It allows airflow against your skin to help you stay cool when temperatures are high. Sweat-wicking technology helps keep you feeling fresh and comfortable.