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Inter Milan City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
€89.99
This Inter Milan hoodie is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. Its standard fit feels relaxed through the body.
- Colour Shown: Black/University Gold
- Style: IO3442-010
Inter Milan City Side
€89.99
This Inter Milan hoodie is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. Its standard fit feels relaxed through the body.
Product Details
- Hood with drawcord
- Separated pouch pocket
- Ribbed hem and cuffs
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Panels: 100% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/University Gold
- Style: IO3442-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Inter Milan City Side
€89.99