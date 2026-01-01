Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE Older Kids’ Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts

Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Big Kids’ Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
For the first time ever, ACG is taking Inter Milan off the field and into the Alps. Rooted in the connection between the Milanese and the outdoors, these replica shorts let you rep your club at any elevation. If you're going up really high, though, wear more than just the shorts.
- Colour Shown: Black/Safety Orange
- Style: IB3540-010
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
For the first time ever, ACG is taking Inter Milan off the field and into the Alps. Rooted in the connection between the Milanese and the outdoors, these replica shorts let you rep your club at any elevation. If you're going up really high, though, wear more than just the shorts.
Modelled after the pros
Our Stadium Collection pairs replica design details with sweat-wicking technology to give you a game-ready look inspired by your favourite team.
Stay dry
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product details
- Replica design
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Safety Orange
- Style: IB3540-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4′9″ (144cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE.
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE