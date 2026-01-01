Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026 Match SE
Men's Nike ACG Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
For the first time ever, ACG is taking Inter Milan off the field and into the Alps. Rooted in the connection between the Milanese and the outdoors, this authentic shirt lets you rep your club at any elevation. If you're going up really high, though, wear a jacket over it.
- Colour Shown: Hyper Blue/Black/Safety Orange
- Style: IB3141-413
Inter Milan 2026 Match SE
For the first time ever, ACG is taking Inter Milan off the field and into the Alps. Rooted in the connection between the Milanese and the outdoors, this authentic shirt lets you rep your club at any elevation. If you're going up really high, though, wear a jacket over it.
Advanced breathability
Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable.
True to the pros
Our Match Collection lets you wear exactly what the pros wear. We paired authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying technology to help keep you cool and comfortable on the pitch.
Product Details
- Authentic design
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Hyper Blue/Black/Safety Orange
- Style: IB3141-413
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
ACG x FC Internazionale Milano
ACG is taking Internazionale Milano off the field and into the Alps with a new design inspired by the Dolomites. Rooted in the connection between the city and the outdoors, this jersey lets you rep your club at any elevation.