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Nike Heritage Crossbody Camera Bag (3L) - Black/Black/Black

Recycled Materials

Nike Heritage

Crossbody Camera Bag (3L)

€37.99
ONE SIZE

Snap, snap and store. This Nike Heritage camera bag serves as secure storage for your memory-making companion. Its large main compartment is paired with an accessories pocket for your tech. A black metallic Swoosh logo and Nike jacquard adjustable strap polish it off with sleek, low-key branding.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
  • Style: IM3128-010

Nike Heritage

€37.99

Snap, snap and store. This Nike Heritage camera bag serves as secure storage for your memory-making companion. Its large main compartment is paired with an accessories pocket for your tech. A black metallic Swoosh logo and Nike jacquard adjustable strap polish it off with sleek, low-key branding.

Product Details

  • 23cm W x 15cm H x 7.5cm D (approx.)
  • Body: 100% polyester Lining: 85% nylon/15% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
  • Style: IM3128-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Heritage Crossbody Camera Bag (3L)

    Nike Heritage

    €37.99

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