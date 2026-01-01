Nike Full-Zip Club Set Little Kids 2-Piece Hoodie Set

Nike Full-Zip Club Set

€39.99

This 2-piece set is an easy way to dress little ones for fun. The hoodie is made of soft fleece for lightweight warmth, has slightly dropped shoulders create a relaxed fit, the full-zip closure makes layering easy and the matching tapered pants have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit they can play freely in. Pair with any Nike tank or tee for a completed look.

Benefits Both pieces can be worn separately with pieces already in your child's wardrobe.