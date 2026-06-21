Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs)

Love it but if they were dri-fit even better
shyheime888721386
I love the style of it It match what with i worn yesterday beautiful with a kiss Would have been also dope if they were dri-fit
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Love it but if they were dri-fit even better
shyheime888721386
I love the style of it It match what with i worn yesterday beautiful with a kiss Would have been also dope if they were dri-fit
Stylish
sherazh281184310
Stylish and comfy, fit perfect and a snug fit
Die besten Gym-Socken
muhammedc345411359
Top geeignet für das Gym. An den Fersen und am Fußballen sehr gut gepolstert, so dass man auch längere Strecken laufen kann!
Nike Everyday Elevated